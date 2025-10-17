Oddo BHF confirms its "Outperform" recommendation on EssilorLuxottica shares, with a target price raised from €302 to €316.



The analyst highlights an acceleration in growth in Q3 to 11.7% at constant exchange rates and published sales of €6,867m, "more than 2% above expectations," factors that support the valuation adjustment.



The broker highlights the contribution of connected glasses ("just over 4%" organic growth) and a strengthening of traditional optics, with North America showing a sharp acceleration (+12.1% in Q3).



According to the note, the Ray Ban Meta business is "profitable" and, with higher-margin products (Stellest, Nuance Audio), justifies raising the target price via DCF to €316.