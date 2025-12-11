EssilorLuxottica partners with the Chips-IT foundation
Published on 12/11/2025 at 01:44 am EST
The collaboration aims to strengthen the group's position in connected eyewear by promoting the development of electronic chips dedicated to specific applications in this category, as part of Chips-IT's open approach.
This will enable new levels of customization, optimization, and performance. In line with its collaborative model, EssilorLuxottica plans to make certain components of its wearable platforms available as open source.
Positioned at the heart of the Italian semiconductor ecosystem, the Chips-IT Foundation is a research and technology organization dedicated to advancing research on integrated circuit design in Italy and Europe.