EssilorLuxottica generated revenue of €6,867m in Q3 2025, up 11.7% y-o-y at constant exchange rates (+6.7% on a reported basis).



According to the group, this growth was driven by the success of artificial intelligence eyewear, strong execution in all regions, and solid momentum in both of the group's segments: Professional Solutions grew 11.9% at constant exchange rates to €3,223m, while Direct to Consumer grew 11.6% to €3,644m.



Geographically, North America (+12.1%) and EMEA (+12.7%) recorded double-digit growth, driven by strong demand for optical and sunglass products, as well as accelerated sales in both online and physical stores. In Asia-Pacific, growth reached 10.5%, while Latin America grew by 5.2%.



"Today we are reporting our best quarter since the Group was created," said Francesco Milleri, CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO. "With remarkable contributions from EMEA and North America, and thanks to the boom in wearables and strong momentum in vision care and sunglasses, these results attest to the effectiveness of our strategy."



The group also benefited from the launch of new generations of connected glasses (Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, Oakley Meta HSTN, Meta Ray-Ban Display) and the first marketing authorization in the United States for Stellest lenses, which are specialized in myopia management.



Finally, the acquisition of RetinAI and the integration of Optegra reinforce EssilorLuxottica's med-tech strategy.



EssilorLuxottica confirms its annual revenue growth target of around 5% between 2022 and 2026 at constant exchange rates, targeting revenue of around €27bn to €28bn, and anticipates achieving adjusted operating income of around 19% to 20% of revenue at the end of this period.