At the Meta Connect event, EssilorLuxottica and Meta Platforms announced the expansion of their range of wearables, notably with the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, presented as the most futuristic product to come out of their collaboration.



Meta Ray-Ban Display combines AI glasses with a color display integrated into the right lens for the first time, discreetly displaying incoming messages, photo previews, video calls, and AI-generated visual cues.



Equipped with Transitions lenses, they can be customized with vision correction and come with the Meta neural wristband, which uses electromyography to control the glasses with subtle hand and finger movements.



These glasses will be available in select stores in the US starting September 30, starting at $799. Sales will then be extended to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK in early 2026.