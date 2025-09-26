EssilorLuxottica shares posted one of the strongest gains on the CAC 40 index on the Paris Stock Exchange on Friday after the ophthalmology specialist announced yesterday evening that its lens for myopia had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



At 2:20 p.m., the stock was up 2.3%, while the CAC rose 0.7% at the same time.



The group announced on Thursday evening that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted marketing authorization for its Essilor Stellest optical lens after already distinguishing it in 2021 by granting it "breakthrough device" status.



The lens thus becomes the first optical lens with clinically proven effectiveness in slowing the progression of myopia in children to receive this authorization from the FDA.



In a press release, EssilorLuxottica emphasizes that its effectiveness has been demonstrated by clinical data collected in the United States, proving a 71% average slowdown in the progression of myopia over two years.



Analysts note that this approval comes slightly earlier than expected, as the green light was not expected until late 2025 or early 2026, a pleasant surprise that will allow the lens to be brought to market in the coming weeks.



RBC points out the importance of the US market for EssilorLuxottica.



'Based on our observations, Stellest—and more generally, myopia management—has already been a growth driver for EssilorLuxottica's revenue in the Asia-Pacific region (particularly in China) and other international markets in recent quarters," the Canadian broker says.



We anticipate similar effects on business in North America as the product gains momentum, it adds.



It is estimated that half of the world's population will be nearsighted by 2050. In North America, more than four in 10 adults and one in four children between the ages of six and 19 are affected by the problem.