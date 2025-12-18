EssilorLuxottica Renews Licensing Agreement with Burberry

EssilorLuxottica has announced the renewal of its licensing agreement for the design, production, and global distribution of eyewear under the Burberry brand. The agreement, which was set to expire at the end of 2025, has now been extended until December 31, 2035.

"Building on a shared culture of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation," this renewal further strengthens the long-standing and fruitful partnership that has united the two companies since 2006, according to the Franco-Italian optical giant.



"As we open a new chapter in the creation of Burberry-branded eyewear, EssilorLuxottica is delighted to deepen its collaboration with one of the world's most admired luxury houses," commented CEO Francesco Milleri.