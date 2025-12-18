"Building on a shared culture of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation," this renewal further strengthens the long-standing and fruitful partnership that has united the two companies since 2006, according to the Franco-Italian optical giant.

"As we open a new chapter in the creation of Burberry-branded eyewear, EssilorLuxottica is delighted to deepen its collaboration with one of the world's most admired luxury houses," commented CEO Francesco Milleri.