EssilorLuxottica Rises on CAC as Jefferies Calls Profile Attractive

EssilorLuxottica shares climbed sharply on Friday on the Paris stock exchange, ranking among the top gainers on the CAC 40 index, as Jefferies analysts deemed its risk/reward profile attractive following its recent pullback.

Around 15:15, shares of the world's leading eyewear and ophthalmic lens company – which had shown little reaction to the strong results posted yesterday by partner Meta – were up 1.7% at €258.9, while the CAC 40 was gaining about 0.7% at the same time.



In a report published earlier in the morning, Jefferies pointed out that the stock has lost nearly 20% since its November highs, a decline the American broker attributes to profit-taking after Google confirmed the upcoming launch of connected AI glasses, set to hit the market this year.



However, the broker also mentioned the possibility of a downward revision to consensus margin forecasts, as well as concerns over a recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by an Asian technology company.



At around 36 times expected 2026 earnings, the stock is now trading at what is considered an attractive valuation, the analyst noted.



In its research note, Jefferies also revisited Meta's latest comments, with the company reportedly aiming to ramp up AI glasses production to between 20 and 30 million pairs this year after tripling sales in 2025 (with around five million units expected to be sold in 2025, representing some €1.3 billion in revenue), prompting the broker to raise its forecasts.



"Meta is clearly seeking to rapidly scale up production capacity to fully capitalize on its first-mover advantage in a booming segment, before competition intensifies (Google, Alibaba, Apple, Samsung?)," the note highlighted.



In this context, EssilorLuxottica could, in the broker's view, seize the opportunity to improve the terms of its partnership with the Californian giant, for instance by negotiating lower royalties or securing a greater commitment from Meta on industrial investments.



Jefferies maintained its "buy" recommendation on the French group's shares, with a price target of €350, implying an upside potential of nearly 38% from Thursday's close.



EssilorLuxottica is scheduled to publish its full-year 2025 results on Thursday, February 11.