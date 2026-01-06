EssilorLuxottica Soars on Stock Market After Postponement of Global Launch of Connected Ray-Bans

The market appears to welcome the strong demand for the product in the United States, benefiting EssilorLuxottica, which climbs over 5% in Paris. However, some analysts warn against deceptive enthusiasm.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/06/2026 at 10:34 am EST

The EssilorLuxottica share is up more than 5% in Paris following Meta's announcement of a postponement of the global launch of the connected Ray-Ban glasses, citing "strong demand in the United States and a persistent shortage of stock".



The glasses were initially expected in early 2026 in several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Canada, and waiting lists are growing longer. The group intends to review its supply strategy before relaunching the global rollout.



Louis Billon, in charge of the file at AlphaValue, notes that while the market is reacting positively to the news of enthusiasm for this product, the reality may be less rosy.



"As we have already pointed out, Meta is deliberately limiting sales of these glasses from the outset due to supply constraints. Furthermore, industry specialists highlight that the company is selling these connected glasses at a loss," the expert points out.



According to him, the postponement of the global launch above all confirms Meta/EL's inability to produce these connected glasses on a large scale. "In short, it is an admission of failure," he asserts.



Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the glasses allow users to take photos, stream live videos, and use an AI assistant.



Meanwhile, Meta's share is down 0.2% in New York, far from the surge of its partner.