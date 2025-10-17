UBS maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock but raises its target price to €291 (from €280) following the publication of Q3 results.



The analyst believes that EssilorLuxottica has just had its best quarter ever, but that the future could hold even more pleasant surprises.



UBS points out that North America has far exceeded even the most optimistic forecasts.



The group's total revenue for the third quarter, which amounted to €6,867m, exceeded forecasts by 2% (2% more than UBS forecasts), with constant currency growth of +11.7% in Q3 (forecasts +8.5%, UBSe +8.9%). In the third quarter, at constant exchange rates, professional solutions grew by +11.9%, it adds.