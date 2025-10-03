UBS believes that the strong momentum is continuing, although current multiples appear demanding. The analyst maintains his buy rating on the stock, while raising his target price for it to €280 (from €262) ahead of its Q3 results.
Q3 performance is expected to be solid, although the absence of upgrades and a valuation that is too high relative to other defensive names could limit upside, UBS says.
The group has confirmed its targets for 2026: annual revenue growth of 5%, with an adjusted operating margin of 19%-20%.
EssilorLuxottica: UBS raises target price
Published on 10/03/2025 at 04:54 am EDT
