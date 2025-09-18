At the Meta Connect event, EssilorLuxottica and Meta Platforms announced the expansion of their wearables portfolio with new products, including Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses, which "usher in the era of Athletic Intelligence."



Oakley Meta Vanguard combines the brand's iconic PRIZM lenses with a powerful 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (122° field of view) and high-performance ear-free speakers with advanced noise reduction.



They are also unveiling a new generation of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which offer longer battery life (up to eight hours) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera capable of shooting high-quality 3K ultra-HD video.



Pre-orders for Oakley Meta Vanguard are open today on Oakley.com and Meta.com for $499 (€549). Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses are available today on Ray-Ban.com and Meta.com starting at $379 (€419).