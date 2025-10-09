Esso SAF announces that its board of directors has appointed Ledouble SAS as independent expert in connection with North Atlantic's proposed acquisition of ExxonMobil's stake in the downstream oil company.



The independent expert is responsible for preparing a report on the financial terms of the takeover bid that would be filed by North Atlantic after the transaction is completed, covering all Esso SAF shares not yet held by North Atlantic.



The conclusion of this report will be presented in the form of a fairness opinion. If the legal conditions are met at the end of the takeover bid, North Atlantic would request the implementation of a compulsory withdrawal procedure.