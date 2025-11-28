North Atlantic France has officially completed the acquisition of ExxonMobil's entire stake in Esso SAF, in line with the terms announced on November 10, at a price of EUR26.19 per share.

As a result, Esso SAF is formally adopting its new name, North Atlantic Energies, as approved at the Annual General Meeting on November 4. The company's current Euronext ticker symbol "ES" will be changed to "NAE" starting December 2.

"We are opening a new chapter in our history while remaining fully focused on operational excellence, the expertise of our teams, and innovation towards increasingly low-carbon solutions," commented CEO Charles Amyot.

North Atlantic France will launch a simplified public tender offer (OPAS) at a unit price of EUR28.93 for North Atlantic Energies shares it does not yet own. The company also intends to implement a mandatory squeeze-out procedure if the necessary conditions are met.