Estée Lauder is expected to fall sharply on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange (pmt -7.2%) after warning that its earnings for the new FY 2025/2026 would not meet market forecasts.



When it released its 2024/2025 annual results, the US cosmetics group, which is currently undergoing a reorganization, said it expects EPS of $1.90 to $2.10 for FY ending June 30, 2026, compared with $1.51 for the fiscal year that ended last June.



This target is lower than analysts' forecasts; the market consensus for the current fiscal year was previously $2.22.



In its press release, the New York-based group said it expects the introduction of new tariffs to weigh on its profitability by $100m in the new fiscal year.



After three consecutive years of organic sales decline, Estée Lauder said it expects a return to positive organic growth for the fiscal year, notably thanks to progress made under its "Beauty Reimagined" strategic plan.



Excluding exceptional items (non-GAAP), organic growth is expected to be between 0% and 3% for the 12 months ending June 30, 2026, according to its forecasts.



Stéphane de La Faverie, the CEO, also said he wants to restore the company's profitability by achieving a "solid" and "double-digit" adjusted operating margin over the next three years.



For the year ended June 30, its adjusted operating margin fell to 8%, compared with 10.2% in the previous year, based on annual revenue down 8% in both reported and organic terms.



Ultimately, its operating profit fell to a loss of $785m for the past fiscal year, compared with a profit of $970m in the previous fiscal year.



On Wall Street, Estée Lauder shares were down over 7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning in the wake of this announcement.