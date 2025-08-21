Jefferies maintains its 'hold' rating on Estée Lauder shares, while raising its target price for them from $85 to $90, following the publication of quarterly results that are in line with expectations, albeit with disappointing forecasts for FY 2025-26.
"Travel retail (TR) should return to growth in 2025-26, but management has warned that results in the second half could vary significantly," the broker said in its note on the cosmetics group.
"The slowdown in consumer demand and uncertainty surrounding TR are raising concerns about the group's ability to achieve its revenue forecast," Jefferies continues, adjusting its estimates for 2025-26.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the 1st world cosmetics groups. Products are sold under brands (Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM and The Ordinary) and under brands of licenses (Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna and AERIN). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- skin care products (50.7%);
- make-up products (28.7%);
- perfumes (15.9%);
- hair care products 4%);
- other (0.37).
At the end of June 2024, products are marketed through about 1,600 outlets worldwide, distributed between large stores, perfume shops, pharmacies, beauty institutes and exclusive shops, and via Internet.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (29.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (39.3%) and Asia/Pacific (31.3%).