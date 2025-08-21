Jefferies maintains its 'hold' rating on Estée Lauder shares, while raising its target price for them from $85 to $90, following the publication of quarterly results that are in line with expectations, albeit with disappointing forecasts for FY 2025-26.



"Travel retail (TR) should return to growth in 2025-26, but management has warned that results in the second half could vary significantly," the broker said in its note on the cosmetics group.



"The slowdown in consumer demand and uncertainty surrounding TR are raising concerns about the group's ability to achieve its revenue forecast," Jefferies continues, adjusting its estimates for 2025-26.





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.