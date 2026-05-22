Estée Lauder shares jumped more than 11% on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, fueled by the announcement that merger negotiations between the American cosmetics giant and Spanish fragrance specialist Puig have been abandoned. The potential deal had faced skepticism from investors and analysts since its inception.

Estée Lauder stock was up 9.73% after 90 minutes of trading on Wall Street, marking the second-largest gain on the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, in Madrid, Puig shares plummeted 14%.



In a joint statement released overnight, the two companies indicated they had terminated discussions regarding a potential business combination.

The American group explained its desire to remain fully focused on the execution of its "Beauty Reimagined" strategic plan, which is already well underway and, according to the company, delivering positive results.



However, some sources point to tensions surrounding the Charlotte Tilbury brand, in which Puig holds a majority stake.



With the contract between Puig and the makeup artist containing a change-of-control clause, Estée Lauder feared that Charlotte Tilbury might demand the immediate buyout of her remaining shares at a premium price. This was a risk the New York-based group, currently in the midst of a restructuring phase, was reluctant to assume.



Although a tie-up between the two companies would have created an entity generating combined annual revenues of approximately 20 billion euros with a market valuation of €34bn, the merger project had raised significant doubts and questions among industry analysts.



Losses stemming from the merger project erased



"Investor skepticism focused not only on the scale of the transaction but also on the complexity of its structure and the implications for portfolio strategy," noted the team at Jefferies.



"Given that Estée Lauder has already embarked on a multi-year turnaround plan via its 'Beauty Reimagined' initiative (aimed at reviving organic growth and restoring operating margins), the additional integration risk, combined with a still-challenging macroeconomic environment (geopolitical risks, regional demand volatility), likely dampened shareholder appetite given the deal's risk/reward profile," the American broker added.



Between May 2025 and February 2026, Estée Lauder's share price had followed a clear upward trajectory, driven by confidence in the new strategy and more favorable market dynamics.



For market professionals, however, the failure of the deal may not necessarily mean a return to business as usual for the stock.



While providing relief to shareholders, the abandonment of the Puig merger does not eliminate the risks associated with achieving 2026/2027 annual targets, Jefferies warns. The broker considers the forecast of 3% to 5% organic growth for the fiscal year to be overly ambitious in light of current geopolitical turmoil and its impact on consumer spending.



With today's rally, Estée Lauder shares have erased all losses sustained since merger rumors first surfaced on March 24.



YTD, the stock remains down 17%, compared to a gain of over 9% for the S&P 500 index.