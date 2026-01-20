Cosmetics group Estee Lauder is facing a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan by start-up Nomi Beauty, which accuses it of misappropriating its technologies after abandoning their partnerships in 2018 and 2020. According to the complaint, those innovations enabled Estee Lauder to generate billions of dollars in additional revenue, notably from sales to travelers in luxury hotels.



Nomi says its technology could identify consumers' true preferences to boost duty-free and in-room sales outside traditional retail. Rather than continue talks toward a possible acquisition, Estee Lauder is alleged to have gradually sidelined the start-up and its hotel partners, while rolling out similar programs in several countries, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica and Malaysia.



The complaint alleges those initiatives relied on trade secrets shared by Nomi and seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as treble damages. The case comes as the group is undergoing a restructuring under the "Beauty Reimagined" plan launched in February, including a renewed focus on the high end, streamlining its logistics and cutting up to 7,000 jobs.