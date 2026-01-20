Cosmetics group Estee Lauder is facing a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan by start-up Nomi Beauty, which accuses it of misappropriating its technologies after abandoning their partnerships in 2018 and 2020. According to the complaint, those innovations enabled Estee Lauder to generate billions of dollars in additional revenue, notably from sales to travelers in luxury hotels.
Nomi says its technology could identify consumers' true preferences to boost duty-free and in-room sales outside traditional retail. Rather than continue talks toward a possible acquisition, Estee Lauder is alleged to have gradually sidelined the start-up and its hotel partners, while rolling out similar programs in several countries, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica and Malaysia.
The complaint alleges those initiatives relied on trade secrets shared by Nomi and seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as treble damages. The case comes as the group is undergoing a restructuring under the "Beauty Reimagined" plan launched in February, including a renewed focus on the high end, streamlining its logistics and cutting up to 7,000 jobs.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the 1st world cosmetics groups. Products are sold under brands (Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, TOM FORD, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, The Ordinary and NIOD) and under brands of licenses (AERIN, BALMAIN and Dr. Andrew Weil). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- skin care products (48.6%);
- make-up products (29.4%);
- perfumes (17.4%);
- hair care products (3.9%);
- other (0.7%).
At the end of June 2025, products are marketed through about 1,600 outlets worldwide, distributed between large stores, perfume shops, pharmacies, beauty institutes and exclusive shops, and via Internet.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (30.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (37.5%) and Asia/Pacific (31.7%).
