The merger between Estée Lauder and Puig will not happen after all. On Thursday evening the companies announced that they have ended their discussions, which had been ongoing since March regarding a merger that would have created one of the world's largest premium beauty conglomerates.

In their respective statements, both companies adopted a similar tone, expressing confidence in their ability to progress independently. Estée Lauder reinstated its commitment to its "Beauty Reimagined" transformation plan, while Puig emphasized the strength of its strategy, growth and balance sheet.



An ambitious, albeit complex project



Since discussions were first announced, the project had divided analysts. On paper, the deal made sense. Puig could have provided Estée Lauder with high-growth brands like Charlotte Tilbury, while strengthening its competitive position against L'Oréal.



However, the merger also raised questions. Estée Lauder is already engaged in a turnaround phase following several difficult years that have been marked by slowing demand in China and weakness in travel retail and prestige beauty.



Several analysts therefore believed that adding a transaction of this magnitude risked distracting the group from this priority.



Jefferies says that investors have also questioned the strategic rationale of the merger. The deal would have primarily increased Estée Lauder's exposure to fragrances and premium skincare, two segments that are beginning to slow down after several buoyant years.



Priority on the turnaround



Abandoning the merger enables Estée Lauder to remain focused on its recovery objectives, including a return to organic growth and margin improvement.



"We are more optimistic than ever about our ability to unlock significant long-term value through Beauty Reimagined, and we remain focused on accelerating this progress," said CEO Stéphane de La Faverie.



The group emphasized the progress of its "Beauty Reimagined" strategic plan, described as already well underway and generating positive results. Estée Lauder highlighted its new "One ELC" operating model, designed to accelerate innovation and better focus investments on the most promising business areas.



Concurrently, the group also announced that it would continue to evaluate its portfolio, mentioning potential acquisitions or asset divestitures.



Puig defends its independent trajectory



Meanwhile, the Spanish group Puig has primarily sought to reassure the market regarding the continuity of its trajectory. CEO José Manuel Albesa pointed out that the group has met its targets since its IPO, with both its margin improving and its balance sheet strengthening.



Puig also specified its intention to maintain a "selective" approach to future acquisitions while remaining focused on the profitable growth of its brand portfolio.



After several years of euphoria in premium beauty, groups are now prioritizing financial discipline and targeted acquisitions over large transformative deals.



While Estée Lauder surged approximately 10% in Wall Street in after-market trading yesterday, Puig more than mirrored this, with a fall of nearly 12% as trading began on the Madrid Stock Exchange.