Whenever gold comes up in a discussion amongst investors, someone always raises their hand and asks, "What about silver?" It's as if someone mentioned champagne and someone else suggested premium lemonade. It's called "poor man's gold," which is a fairly accurate expression if you understand that both metals share mainly a lustrous appearance and a flattering reputation, but few fundamentals.

In a recent note, Aakash Doshi, head of gold strategy at State Street, tackles this false dilemma between both precious metals. The title is unambiguous: Silver is no substitute for gold. Translation: compare all you want, but don't confuse the real thing with the fake.

First point: volatility. Over the past 40 years, the price of gold has moved an average of 1.3 points less than US equities, while silver has been 10 points more volatile. Thrill seekers rejoice. Everyone else will sleep soundly.

Add to that the rare pleasure of recording 18 drops of more than 10% for silver over this period, compared with only four for gold. It's a bit like comparing a yo-yo to a paperweight.

However, the most interesting conclusion is that despite these ups and downs, the average quarterly returns for both metals are almost identical (1.8% for silver, 1.7% for gold). The same result, with more stress. An excellent case study in behavioral finance.

Another concern is the correlation with equities. Gold follows its own path, often countercyclically. Silver, meanwhile, follows the market like a diligent student follows the teacher, or like an industrial metal follows the PMI. Because that is the bottom line: silver is used in solar panels, batteries, and printed circuit boards. When industry coughs, silver is supposed to tumble. At this rate, it is not a safe haven, it is a proxy for the manufacturing cycle.

And then there's the cherry on top: central banks. They are buying gold by the truckload to "de-dollarize," "diversify," or simply sleep a little better at night. As a result, in 2024, gold surpassed the euro as the world's second largest reserve currency. Silver? Not invited to the table - not even a folding chair available at the back of the room.

What Doshi reminds us is that investing in gold is not about choosing a metal at random. It's about betting on a rare, liquid asset that is integrated into the global monetary system and boosted by strategic demand. Silver, on the other hand, is stuck between the promise of one day shining and the reality of ending up as industrial solder.

In short, if you're looking for a defensive asset, move on. All that glitters is not gold. Sometimes it's just silver—and that's not a metaphor.

We appreciate the demonstration, but we would nevertheless point out that State Street is preaching to the choir: it owns the world's largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF-USD, which is worth close to $100bn. The largest silver ETF is held by rival iShares and is worth $16.8bn. Still, it has risen by 30.5% in 2025, compared to 28.5% for SPDR Gold. Take that.