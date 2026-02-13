Investing in emerging markets came back into fashion last year. After several years lagging developed markets, large caps in emerging countries benefited from renewed interest, partly linked to doubts over the consequences of the upheavals underway in the US. To track this momentum, MSCI offers a benchmark barometer: the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (USD), from which many ETFs are derived.

What is an index for?

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index aims to reflect the performance of large and mid-cap stocks across 24 emerging countries. The index includes 1,196 stocks and covers around 85% of the free-float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

It belongs to the family of market-cap-weighted indices. In other words, the larger a company's market value, the greater its weight in the index. Unlike factor-based approaches (Value, Quality, Minimum Volatility...), it does not seek to select securities based on specific fundamental criteria: it replicates the emerging market as a whole.

The universe notably includes China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The index is therefore the main reference for gaining exposure to emerging-market equities in a single line.

Technical characteristics



The index was launched on January 1, 2001. Earlier data are reconstructed through backtesting.

As of January 30, 2026, it therefore had 1,196 constituents with a total market capitalization of $11,128.7bn. The largest stock stands at $1,390bn (this is TSMC), the smallest at $200.7m. Median market capitalization comes in at $3.26bn.

The index is calculated here in US dollars (USD) and in Net Return (NR) version, i.e., dividends reinvested after withholding tax.

On valuation, the fundamental data show:

a dividend yield of 2.12%;

a P/E of 18.32;

a forward P/E of 13.59;

a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.34.

In terms of risk, annualized volatility stands at 13.77% over three years and 15.83% over five years, with a historical maximum drawdown of 65.25% between October 2007 and October 2008.

Top holdings and geographic and sector exposure



The index is dominated by a handful of very large Asian technology stocks. The top ten holdings represent 32.44% of the total.

As of January 30, 2026, the ten largest positions are:

The sector breakdown confirms technology's weight. Information technology represents 30.34% of the index, ahead of financials (21.5%) and consumer discretionary (11.22%). Communication services account for 8.81% and materials for 7.33% (page 2).

Geographically, China leads with 26.58% of the index, followed by Taiwan (21.04%), South Korea (15.65%) and India (13.34%). Brazil represents 4.63%, with the remaining countries at 18.75%. List of countries covered: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates.

Short- and medium-term performance



2025 marked a clear rebound. The index gained 33.57%, versus 22.34% for the MSCI ACWI and 21.09% for the MSCI World.

As of January 30, 2026, annualized returns stand at:

+42.84% over one year;

+16.74% per year over three years;

+5.34% per year over five years;

+10.08% per year over ten years;

+8.82% per year since December 29, 2000.

These figures are a reminder that emerging markets can go through pronounced cycles, with phases of strong outperformance, but also periods of more pronounced volatility than developed markets.

