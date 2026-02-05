In the world of investing, an ideological war has been raging for two decades: active management versus passive management (ETFs).

On one side, the SPIVA reports (S&P Indices Versus Active) come down like a guillotine every year: over the long term, the great majority of active managers fail to beat their benchmark index, especially once fees are deducted. For savers, the conclusion seems crystal clear: "buy low-cost ETFs, track the market, and you'll win.”

It's a mathematical truth. But it's a psychological mistake.

The Mind the Gap study, published each year by Morningstar, puts things back into perspective. It shows that owning the best financial product (the one that looks best on paper) offers absolutely no guarantee that you will make money. Worse: the highest-performing, lowest-fee vehicles such as ETFs are often the ones with which investors lose the most because of their behavior.

Here's why your discipline matters more than your fund selection:

The difference between a fund's return and your return

There are two types of returns, and confusing them is costly:

Total Return: This is the performance shown on the marketing sheet. It assumes you invested a lump sum on day one and never touched it for ten years.

Investor Return: This is what actually ends up in your pocket, taking into account the timing of your contributions and withdrawals (your cash flows).

Morningstar's ten-year study (ending at the close of 2024) is unequivocal: while US funds generated an average of 8.2% a year, the average dollar invested captured only 7%.

That 1.2% annual gap may sound trivial. Yet over a decade, it means roughly 15% of the wealth created by funds has evaporated. Where did it go? It was destroyed by poor timing: buying after a rise (euphoria) and selling after a drop (panic).

The ETF paradox: A Ferrari without brakes

This is where the all-ETF dogma (promoted by SPIVA logic, from an index provider) runs up against human limitations.

The study finds that ETFs indeed delivered better theoretical returns than traditional mutual funds (9.5% versus 8.0%). SPIVA's thesis is therefore validated: passive products perform better.

However, in practice, ETF investors underperformed their own product by -1.7% a year, versus a gap of just -1.2% for investors in traditional funds.

Why? Liquidity is a trap. An ETF trades in one click, like a stock. That ease encourages impulsive trading. By contrast, a traditional fund, often held inside a more rigid wrapper, is harder to move. Morningstar notes that ETFs generally do not benefit from natural guardrails (such as integration into workplace retirement savings plans) that enforce long-term holding.

As the study puts it: The more investors traded, the less they earned.

The winning solution: Asset allocation, DCA and inaction

If active trading destroys value, how can you capture the performance ETFs promise? The study and basic financial common sense point to a three-step strategy:

Build the right allocation from the start

The fatal mistake is picking an ETF at random or because it shined last year. The study shows that allocation funds (which structurally mix equities and bonds) have the smallest behavior gap (-0.1%). Lesson: Define your mix before you invest, and stick to it.

The power of DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging)

By investing the same amount every month (DCA), you smooth your entry price. Mechanically, you buy more shares when the market falls and fewer when it rises. That removes the stress of trying to find the "right time” to invest.

Don't touch anything (or almost anything)

This is the crucial point. Morningstar's study shows a direct correlation: the more volatile a fund's cash flows are (a sign that investors are frequently coming in and out), the more real-world performance collapses. Lesson: Once your DCA is in place, don't make frequent switches. Don't sell because the evening news warns of a crisis. The study explicitly recommends keeping discretionary transactions (decisions made on a whim) to an absolute minimum.

Volatility: The enemy of discipline

The study highlights that the more volatile a fund is, the harder it is for investors to remain disciplined. The most volatile funds show a disastrous performance gap of -2% a year.

The most striking example is sector funds (tech, energy, etc.). These funds encourage investors to "chase performance.” The result? This is the category where the damage is greatest, particularly for sector ETFs, which show a gap of -2.1%.

Be the pilot, not the mechanic

SPIVA is right about the mechanics: low fees and index investing are, statistically, the best engines of performance. But Mind the Gap reminds us that it's the pilot who determines the finish.

Practical guide

To succeed with long-term ETF investing: