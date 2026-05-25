According to BlackRock, better connectivity is essential both to provide greater liquidity to investors and to prepare for the upcoming shift to one-day settlement (T+1).

Published on 05/25/2026 at 04:34 am EDT - Modified on 05/25/2026 at 04:36 am EDT

Fragmentation... This is BlackRock's assessment of the European ETF market. And for the asset manager, this situation is far from optimal. "In many cases, the trading venue is determined by post-trade constraints such as the place of settlement, rather than by investor interest based on liquidity or price," the firm explains in a note, echoing remarks from other market participants. In other words, at a time when the European Union is aiming for better integration of its financial markets, ETF investors are not yet benefiting from optimal conditions.

Admittedly, through initiatives like Target2-Securities, various projects have demonstrated that Europe already possesses the right tools. However, in BlackRock's view, current connections remain insufficient.

The American firm is therefore proposing four areas for improvement with the guiding principle of "connecting Europe's ETF silos," without aiming for global consolidation or disrupting existing operational models.

A dual objective... with T+1 in sight

Unsurprisingly, the primary goal is to offer greater depth and competitiveness to investors, particularly retail ones, as lifting post-trade constraints could open doors to other markets offering better terms.

BlackRock also has the upcoming transition to T+1 in its sights. As a reminder, Europe plans to reduce the settlement cycle to one business day (down from the current two) by October 2027. Many asset managers (including BlackRock) believe that this reform risks creating friction in post-trade ETF operations, making upstream harmonization all the more imperative.

Preserving competition

First and foremost, BlackRock emphasizes the need to foster competition between platforms. This competition has indeed generated numerous benefits regarding pricing, trading hours, and execution mechanisms. The American example shows that multiple platforms can create an efficient market as long as they are properly connected (clearing, centralized settlement, etc.).

In other words, contrary to what a simplistic view might suggest, "European ETF market integration does not require the consolidation of trading platforms."

Leveraging the equity "consolidated tape"

One of the solutions, according to BlackRock, lies in using a proven database so that investors and their intermediaries have a comprehensive view and can thus select the most competitive platform instead of defaulting to their domestic market.

The asset manager suggests looking toward the European equity "consolidated tape" for this purpose.

Harmonizing settlement models

While progress has been made in post-trade processing thanks to International Central Securities Depositories (ICSDs) or Target2-Securities, some weaknesses remain in the ETF space.

BlackRock notes, for instance, that central depositories still apply different rules (cut-off times, settlement cycles, etc.), resulting in operational risks, particularly in view of the T+1 transition.

"Harmonized settlement is a necessary foundation for pan-European ETF liquidity," the note explains.

Utilizing centralized clearing

The fourth and final pillar concerns clearing. For BlackRock, resorting to centralized clearing would have the advantage of no longer making the choice of platform dependent on settlement preferences (or constraints).

BlackRock cites the Euronext ETF Europe framework, suggesting that authorities and industry players should support broader adoption of this model, so that investors can access multiple platforms while retaining their choice of depository.