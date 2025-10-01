Ether rebounds after a sharp drop, but with exchange reserves at 2016 lows and 35.6M ETH queued for unstaking, the market sits on fragile ground.

After tumbling 9% on September 22 and briefly dipping below the psychological $4,000 threshold, ETH has regained ground, now trading above $4,300. This whiplash chart captures Ethereum’s peculiar late-2025 phase: exchange balances are vanishing as short-term traders are ceding coins to institutions, all while validators are exiting staking at a record pace. Whether this comeback holds will depend on how these forces collide.

ETH liquidity drain from exchanges

As of October 1, 2025, ETH balances on centralized exchanges have fallen to 14.7 million ETH, the lowest level since July 2016, according to Glassnode. That translates to about $57.2 billion in dollar terms, well below the $100 billion-plus exchange reserves regularly seen during the late 2021 to early 2022 cycle leg.

The first wave of exchange outflows began with the Beacon Chain launch in December 2020, the Merge in September 2022, and the rise of liquid staking in 2023, as holders shifted coins to earn yield. The latest drop, however, is sharper: from around 18.5 million ETH in July to today’s 14.7 million.

Part of this decline reflects classic conviction: long-term holders shifting coins to cold storage or staking. Yet the sharper driver seems to be institutionalization. Spot ETH ETFs absorbed $5.4 billion in July and $2.5 billion in August, which amounts to approximately 2.2 million ETH. Much of that was pulled from exchanges and transferred to custodians, effectively vacuuming liquidity out of the float. September began with brief ETF outflows that slowed the decline, but inflows have since resumed.

On-chain data, such as Glassnode’s Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric, shows that most sellers are among short-term holders now close to capitulation.

This trend echoes past cycles: retail “lettuce hands” sell into uncertainty, while stronger players absorb supply. The difference now is who those strong hands are—regulated funds, ETFs, and now also corporate treasuries. BitMine Immersion Technologies, the biggest ether-holding company, has accumulated more than 1.5 million ETH. SharpLink Gaming holds 740,760 ETH. ETHZilla is now raising fresh capital to expand its 102,240-ETH war chest... As retail drifts to the sidelines, the market is increasingly institution-driven—supportive on the way up, but fragile if inflows slow.

ETH unstaking accelerates

On the downside, staking — once Ethereum’s flagship value proposition — shows clear signs of strain. Out of Ethereum’s 121 million circulating supply, about 68.72 million ETH remains locked. Yet the unstaking queue has swollen to 35.6 million ETH—nearly 30% of supply, according to Validator Queue. The sheer size of pending exits is striking.

Motives vary. Numerous validators are unstaking to lock in their profits, which is totally understandable. Some stakers rotate into liquid staking tokens such as Lido’s stETH or Coinbase’s cbETH, which offer yield and liquidity. Staking institutions must also manage liquidity and regulatory constraints, which sometimes can force them to unstake. It all, however, paints a somewhat concerning picture for Ethereum, especially since the staking queue is much smaller. Even if inflows spiked to 960,000 ETH in late August, they quickly faded once volatility returned.

The dynamics resemble a slow-moving liquidity valve. Wait times of 40 days or more prevent mass dumps, but some ETH could re-enter markets when withdrawals are complete. Given historically low exchange balances, even modest selling could have an outsized impact.

Yields are another pressure point. Since June 2023, Ethereum’s staking APR has fallen from 5.2% to 2.86%, according to the Validator Queue data. Competing opportunities abound: lending DAI on Aave yields around 11.6%, while staking PAX Gold on Nexo pays 7%. Ethereum no longer looks as compelling for investors chasing yield; some have left searching for greener pastures.

Ethereum now sits at a structural crossroads. Institutions and long-term holders anchor the market, while short-term traders hesitate, and validator exits loom. The base case is steady appreciation, the bull case hinges on accelerating ETF inflows, and the bear case on unstaking-driven sell pressure meeting thin liquidity. What’s clear is that late-2025 ETH is shaped less by retail mania than by conviction capital.