ETH is closing in on its all-time high as corporate treasuries and ETFs drive unprecedented demand - but heavy futures positioning and profit-taking raise short-term correction risks.

While most cryptocurrencies have been cooling off after the July rally, Ether ETH keeps pushing higher. Having cleared its December 2024 top, ETH now trades around $4,650 — just 4% below its all-time high — and enthusiasm across the crypto market is mounting. That optimism has a clear driver: an unprecedented wave of corporate and institutional buying. Yet with more holders sitting on profits, the risk of a near-term correction can’t be ignored.

The corporate treasury race for ETH

On August 11, bitcoin miner Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) became the first public company to hold over one million ETH — worth roughly $5 billion — after acquiring 20% of its goal to own 5% of the total supply in a single month. The company, in which Peter Thiel holds a 9% stake, is buying at a pace 12 times faster than Michael Saylor’s well-known bitcoin accumulation.

Tom Lee, Bitmine’s Chairman of the Board, called ETH the “biggest macro trade of the next decade” and put a $16,000 price target in his recent CNBC interview.

Others are joining the race. On the same day, online performance marketing firm Sharplink raised $900 million to expand its ETH position. On August 9, Donald Trump’s World Liberty Fund announced plans to buy $1.5 billion in altcoins, with ether making up 87% of his reported crypto holdings.

The list of large ETH buyers now includes public companies, DAOs, foundations, and even the U.S. government. ETH is no longer just a DeFi-native asset — it’s appearing on corporate balance sheets and political treasuries.

On the ETF side, inflows are relentless. On Monday alone, they registered inflows of 232,051 ETH, worth nearly $1 billion. Over the past 30 days, inflows have totaled almost $6 billion against just $600 million in outflows, a unique streak in crypto ETF history.

This steady institutional demand acts as a structural bid. Unlike retail-driven rallies of past cycles, today’s move is underpinned by vehicles designed for long-term holding.

ETH technical breakout

On the charts, crypto analyst Gert van Lagen notes that ETH’s weekly candles have broken above a long-term descending broadening wedge, with the next technical target at the all-time high of $4,860.

Technical momentum aligns with the fundamental story: constant demand from treasuries and ETFs, a supportive staking model, and upcoming catalysts such as November’s Fusaka upgrade.

On-chain data from Glassnode shows ETH profit realization peaking at $771 million per day in July, above December 2024 levels, and now running at $553 million. Long-term holders are largely holding steady, but short-term investors are realizing far more gains, driving the current wave.

Ethereum overheated?

The market is not without risks, though, even in a strong uptrend. Many short-term traders are locking in gains at current levels. This isn’t necessarily bearish on its own — healthy rallies always see some selling — but if the demand slows, the selling pressure could stall momentum or even send ETH price down.

Also, ETH futures open interest — the total value of outstanding futures contracts — is sitting at an all-time high of nearly $61 billion, according to Coinglass. In such a crowded market, a sharp move in either direction could cause significant turbulence: a short squeeze or cascading liquidations.

If ETF flows slow or treasury buying is front-loaded, price could retrace to the $3,500–$4,000. This zone acted as a strong support during earlier consolidation phases in 2025 and aligns with the kind of 15–25% pullbacks often seen in rallies driven by concentrated flows from ETFs or treasury accumulation before the next leg higher begins.

Ethereum is in the midst of a structural shift. This rally is less euphoric than 2021’s, but the flows are more strategic, the holders more patient, and the capital base far deeper. If the current pace of institutional and treasury accumulation continues, ETH’s supply-demand profile by 2026 could look fundamentally different — and that, more than short-term volatility, is the bullish case.