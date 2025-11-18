At the Dubai Airshow, Airbus announced that Ethiopian Airlines has placed a firm order for six A350-900 aircraft, further consolidating the airline's position as the largest A350 customer in Africa.

"The cutting-edge technology, efficiency, and versatility of the A350 will bring even greater value to Ethiopian's operations," commented Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales for the commercial aircraft division.

Designed to fly up to 18,000 kilometers non-stop, the A350 offers a 25% advantage in fuel consumption, operating costs, and CO 2 emissions compared to previous generation competitor aircraft, according to Airbus.