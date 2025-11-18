Airbus has announced a firm order for six A330-900 aircraft from Etihad Airways, making the airline the latest customer for the A330neo. The deal was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, where Etihad also committed to leasing nine additional A330-900s from Avolon.

In addition, Etihad Airways revealed an order for seven more A350-1000 widebody aircraft, bringing its total for this model to 27 units. The carrier also placed an order for three A350F freighter aircraft, increasing its commitment to the A350F to 10 planes.

"The combination of the A350 family and the A330neo will deliver unmatched efficiency and flexibility to Etihad's operations, supporting its future growth," commented Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales for Commercial Aircraft.

The aircraft manufacturer noted that by the end of October 2025, the A350 family had secured over 1,400 orders from 64 customers, while the A330 family had received more than 1,900 orders from over 130 customers worldwide.