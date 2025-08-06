The European Commission has announced that it has approved the acquisition of sole control of Karo Intressenter Holding AB ('Karo Healthcare') of Sweden by the US company KKR.
The transaction mainly concerns the consumer healthcare sector.
The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies involved in the proposed transaction.
EU approves KKR's acquisition of Swedish company Karo Healthcare
Published on 08/06/2025 at 07:28 am EDT
