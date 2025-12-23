EU Approves Sanofi's Wayrilz for Immune Thrombocytopenia

Sanofi announced on Tuesday that the European Commission has approved Wayrilz, a new Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as a treatment for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a rare disease characterized by immune system dysfunction, in adult patients refractory to other treatments.

In a press release, the French pharmaceutical group specified that the approval of Wayrilz, which works by targeting different pathways of the immune system, follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency.



The company added that the EU green light was based on results from a pivotal phase 3 trial in which the treatment met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating a positive effect on maintaining platelet counts as well as on other symptoms and quality of life.



Beyond bruising and bleeding, which can lead to potentially life-threatening episodes such as intracranial hemorrhage, people living with ITP may also experience a reduced quality of life, including physical fatigue and cognitive impairment.



Already approved in the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Wayrilz is currently under regulatory review for ITP in Japan and China.



Additionally, the U.S. FDA has granted Wayrilz orphan drug status for three more rare diseases: warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD), and sickle cell disease (SCD).