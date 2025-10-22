AstraZeneca announced on Wednesday that the European Commission had approved the marketing of its immunotherapy Tezspire, developed in collaboration with the American company Amgen, for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.



The pharmaceutical group said in a statement that the monoclonal antibody, which inhibits the action of a key cytokine believed to be responsible for persistent respiratory inflammation, has been authorized as an adjunctive treatment, in addition to nasally administered corticosteroids, for adult patients who respond inadequately to standard treatments (systemic corticosteroids and/or surgery).



According to the laboratory, some 320 million people worldwide currently suffer from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.



Tezspire, which comes in the form of a pre-filled syringe or an injector pen for self-administration, has already been used since 2021 by more than 100,000 patients with severe asthma.