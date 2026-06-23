Between January and May 2026, registrations rose 4%, to 4.748m units.

In detail, in May alone, new passenger vehicle registrations fell 2.6%, totaling 146,381 cars. Peugeot sales slid 12.5% to 44,417, Citroën fell 4.4% to 29,227, while Fiat jumped 22.9% to 28,858.

However, since the start of the year, registrations for the multi-brand automaker are up 5.7%.

For Renault, in May, the decline was limited to 1.3%, to 100,507 units, and since the start of the year, the drop is larger at 6.2%, for a total of 484,717 vehicles sold.

Among the biggest moves in May, Tesla saw sales surge 152.4% to 21,767 units, while its Chinese rival BYD posted a 158.8% increase to 26,017 cars.