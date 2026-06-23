EU Car Sales Rose in May

According to data from ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association), new passenger car sales increased by 3.2% in May 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, totaling 955,013 units.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 02:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Between January and May 2026, registrations rose 4%, to 4.748m units.



In detail, in May alone, new passenger vehicle registrations fell 2.6%, totaling 146,381 cars. Peugeot sales slid 12.5% to 44,417, Citroën fell 4.4% to 29,227, while Fiat jumped 22.9% to 28,858.



However, since the start of the year, registrations for the multi-brand automaker are up 5.7%.



For Renault, in May, the decline was limited to 1.3%, to 100,507 units, and since the start of the year, the drop is larger at 6.2%, for a total of 484,717 vehicles sold.



Among the biggest moves in May, Tesla saw sales surge 152.4% to 21,767 units, while its Chinese rival BYD posted a 158.8% increase to 26,017 cars.