The European Commission has announced that it has approved the creation of a joint venture by Hon Chi International Investments Co., ultimately controlled by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter 'Foxconn') and Intrinsic Innovation LLC, ultimately controlled by Alphabet.



The transaction mainly concerns the market for the supply of automation products.



The Commission has concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area.