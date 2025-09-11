The European Commission has announced that it has authorized the joint takeover of Cayenne-Félix Eboué Airport by several French players: Egis Airport Operation (controlled by Tikehau Capital), Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC), the French Guiana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIG) and Alyse Guyane (controlled by the French Guiana Territorial Collectivity).



The transaction concerns the management of Cayenne International Airport in French Guiana. After examining the case under the simplified procedure, the Commission concluded that the acquisition did not raise any competition concerns, as the parties' market shares are limited.