The European Commission has announced that it has opened its first investigations under the Digital Services Act (DSA) concerning the protection of minors on Apple's App Store and Google Play, as well as on Snapchat and YouTube.



It is asking these platforms for details about their age verification systems and measures to prevent children from accessing illegal products (drugs, e-cigarettes) or harmful content (eating disorders, etc.).



Apple and Google must specify their controls on risky apps, including gambling and tools for creating sexualized images. In addition, Snapchat will have to explain how it prevents children under the age of 13 from using its services. YouTube is being questioned about its recommendation system and its ability to limit the dissemination of content that is harmful to minors.



Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice President for Digital Sovereignty, said that the Commission will do everything to ensure the physical and mental well-being of children and adolescents online.