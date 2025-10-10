The European Commission has announced that it has opened its first investigations under the Digital Services Act (DSA) concerning the protection of minors on Apple's App Store and Google Play, as well as on Snapchat and YouTube.
It is asking these platforms for details about their age verification systems and measures to prevent children from accessing illegal products (drugs, e-cigarettes) or harmful content (eating disorders, etc.).
Apple and Google must specify their controls on risky apps, including gambling and tools for creating sexualized images. In addition, Snapchat will have to explain how it prevents children under the age of 13 from using its services. YouTube is being questioned about its recommendation system and its ability to limit the dissemination of content that is harmful to minors.
Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice President for Digital Sovereignty, said that the Commission will do everything to ensure the physical and mental well-being of children and adolescents online.
Apple Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of computer hardware and music supports. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- telephone products (51.4%): iPhone brand;
- peripheral devices (9.5%): screens, storage systems, printers, video camera, memory cards, server, switches, etc.;
- computers (7.7%): laptops (MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro brands) and PCs (iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Xserve);
- music support (6.8%): music readers iPod and iPad and accessories;
- other (24.6%): software, maintenance service and Internet access service, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (42.7%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (17.1%), Japan (6.4%), Asia/Pacific (7.9%) and Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (25.9%).
