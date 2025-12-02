Published on 12/02/2025 at 06:56 am EST

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture between Covivio Immobilien, Covivio Holding (both German), and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (French).

The transaction primarily concerns the provision of services in the real estate sector in Berlin, Germany.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the negligible activities of the joint venture within the European Economic Area and the limited combined market positions of the companies resulting from the proposed operation.

The notified transaction was reviewed under the simplified merger review procedure.