The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the formation of a joint venture between France's TotalEnergies and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, known as Masdar, of the United Arab Emirates.

The transaction primarily focuses on renewable energy activities within the Asia-Pacific region.

The Commission concluded that the deal would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area.

The transaction was reviewed under the simplified merger control procedure.