The European Commission has announced that it has found preliminary evidence of breaches by TikTok and Meta of their transparency obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA). In particular, the two platforms allegedly failed to provide researchers with adequate access to public data.



Meta, for Instagram and Facebook, is also alleged to be in breach of the requirement to provide simple mechanisms for users to report illegal content and challenge moderation decisions.



Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, emphasized that platforms must respect users' rights and be accountable in accordance with European law.



These findings are part of a series of investigations conducted by the Commission to ensure that large platforms comply with the requirements of the DSA.