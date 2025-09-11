AstraZeneca announced on Wednesday that the Type II variation application submitted for a new indication for Enhertu, the antibody-drug conjugate it is developing with Daiichi Sankyo, in the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic solid tumors had been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), where the dossier is now under review.



The EMA's validation covers inoperable or metastatic forms of so-called 'HER2-positive' solid tumors in patients who have already received treatment and who have no satisfactory therapeutic alternatives.



In the European Union, Enhertu is currently marketed for the treatment of inoperable and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have already received anti-HER2 therapy



The validation of its Type II variation will mark the start of the scientific review process by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).



If approved, Enhertu would become the first antibody-drug conjugate and the first drug targeting the HER2 protein directly to be approved in Europe for the treatment of solid tumors.