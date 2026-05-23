European negotiators likely didn't miss out on great literature by skipping Donald Trump's "The Art of the Deal," but one thing is certain: they are not emerging as the victors of this bilateral trade agreement.

The political core of the deal has been reached, although the final agreement remains subject to formal adoption by the Council. It establishes the commercial framework within which both partners will operate until its expiration in 2029, one year after the next US President takes office.

For the European Union, there was no miracle. Brussels has committed to eliminating tariffs on all US industrial goods and granting preferential access to several American agri-food and seafood products.

In exchange, Washington has agreed to a 15% cap on most European exports, notably automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, without further tariff layering. Certain European products that are not available in the US, such as aerospace parts, specific generic drugs or chemical precursors, will benefit from more favorable treatment.

The European priority was stability. Donald Trump had placed European representatives under pressure by threatening the automotive industry with 27.5% tariffs if the deal did not progress more quickly. Consequently, the EU chose to mitigate immediate risks for its companies within an economic context already weakened by several headwinds.

This comes even as the US Supreme Court has already ruled that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the American President were illegal. The EU did not truly leverage this argument to harden its stance.

Indeed, the American executive branch has other aces. Section 232, invoked on national security grounds, has already been used for steel and aluminum. Section 301 permits targeting trade practices that are deemed unfair. Section 122 can be mobilized in the event of a balance of payments deficit. The European Union is therefore limiting risks for its businesses without showing much muscle, at a time when the economy is already facing numerous negative catalysts.

One year after "Liberation Day," the United States has succeeded in forcing the hands of all its major import sources - with the exception of China - to some extent. We will assess the state of the trade deficit in a few years to judge these measures with hindsight, though they have nonetheless strained American diplomatic relations.

Averting a potential new trade war seemed to be the priority. Numerous concessions were made. At the beginning of the year, some wanted to render the agreement void if the United States again threatened the EU's territorial sovereignty, specifically that of Denmark regarding Greenland. This clause ultimately did not survive.

In another retreat, the reduction of massive tariffs on steel and aluminum was initially intended to be a sine qua non condition of the deal. In the final text, the European Union gives the United States until the end of the year to reduce these taxes. Failing that, the agreement could become void.

In short, the Commission has equipped itself with mechanisms to block the deal if the US fails to meet its commitments, whereas previously, American compliance was the prerequisite for considering any concessions.

This is the environment in which both these partners will operate until the twilight of 2029, one year after the next US President takes office, at which point the agreement will expire.

The shift is significant. Before the text was finalized, compliance with American commitments was supposed to be a condition for European concessions. Now, the European Commission has primarily equipped itself with mechanisms allowing it to block the deal if Washington fails to keep its promises.

The agreement thus has the merit of avoiding escalation. However, it also formalizes a balance of power that is unfavorable for the European Union.