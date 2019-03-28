euNetworks Acquires Onstage Online GmbH

Adding duct and sub duct fibre network in Vienna, with unique routes
that enhance euNetworks’ existing footprint
euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European
bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that it has acquired
100% of the shares of Onstage Online GmbH (“Onstage”), a fibre
company headquartered in Vienna, Austria.
Onstage is a firmly established fibre provider in Vienna, having been
founded in 1995 by Robert Dornetshuber, and originally one of the first
Internet Service Providers in the Austrian market. The duct and fibre
metro network running under the pavement and in the sewers comprises
several redundant network rings. Each backbone node is connected to at
least two other network nodes, delivering true route diversity. The
network directly connects to 16 data centres in the city.
As a leading bandwidth infrastructure provider, euNetworks owns and
operates deep fibre networks in 14 cities across Europe and also
operates a highly differentiated long haul network that spans the
region. euNetworks continues to invest in its network, building unique
routes, adding multiple diverse paths and extending reach into key
hyperscale sites, data clusters and aggregation points. These
investments fuel the company’s growth and are driven by the bandwidth
demands of its customers.
“The acquisition of Onstage adds further uniqueness to our fibre based
infrastructure,” said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of
euNetworks. “Our long haul network connects into Vienna. The addition of
Onstage to euNetworks adds to our metropolitan network portfolio and
immediately delivers diversity and reach in this growing market. Vienna
is an important internet hub, both for proximity to Germany and also as
a hub for eastbound traffic to Asia and the Middle East. This is a
highly complementary business to euNetworks and growing our presence in
Austria was a logical next step in our development. The combined
footprint will deliver immediate value to both existing customers and
our new customers that we welcome from Onstage.”
“We are delighted that Onstage has been acquired by euNetworks,” said
Robert Dornetshuber, Managing Director of Onstage. “We have a shared
vision of the importance of fibre networks and how they should be
developed. euNetworks’ bandwidth offering across Western Europe is
certainly market leading and their approach to aligning network
development and investment with customer needs is very welcome.”
“Our customers will immediately benefit from this acquisition, with
access to euNetworks’ extensive fibre footprint across Europe,” said
Rudolf Lesiak, Managing Partner of Onstage. euNetworks is very focused
on their customers, working closely with them to support their growing
bandwidth demands. We are excited to be joining the team and to continue
to focus on delivering a great service experience as well as more
fibre-based service options to our Austrian customers.”
“There are strong synergies between the businesses, added Rafuse.
“Approximately 90% of revenues map to euNetworks’ focus products of Dark
Fibre, Wavelengths and Ethernet. We anticipate a rapid integration into
euNetworks’ systems and network. We are delighted to welcome Rudolf
Lesiak of Onstage, and the full team into the euNetworks Group along
with their customers and suppliers. Their local knowledge, expertise and
strong relationships in the market are invaluable as we look to grow
euNetworks’ presence in Austria. Robert Dornetshuber has decided to
retire after the integration of the business. We thank him for his
vision to build this dense metropolitan network and we wish him well.”
About euNetworks
euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating
14 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity
intercity backbone covering 49 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The
company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly
connecting over 370 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud
connectivity provider, directly connecting 14 cloud platforms with
access to a further 7. The company offers a targeted portfolio of
metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths,
and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre
and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of
fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high
bandwidth needs.
For further information visit eunetworks.com.
About Onstage Online GmbH
Onstage is one of the first Internet Service Providers in the Austrian
market. The company has been active in the Austrian market since
1995. Onstage offers its customers an IT and telecommunications solution
that is both optimal and cost effective. Following the acquisition of
its own fiber optic infrastructure in 2007, Onstage expanded its fibre
network in Vienna.
For further information visit www.onstage.at
