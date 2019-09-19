euNetworks : Adds New High Density Fibre Networks in Milan and Madrid

euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that it has undertaken further network investment in Europe, building duct based, high fibre count networks in the cities of Milan and Madrid. Both new metro networks deliver a footprint covering key areas of bandwidth demand in the cities, such as financial districts and Silicon Alley in Madrid, as well as directly connecting the key data centres.

The company is focused on delivering high bandwidth data centre to data centre connectivity both between cities in Europe and within those cities. As a leading bandwidth infrastructure provider, euNetworks owns and operates deep fibre networks in 17 cities across Europe and also operates a highly differentiated long haul network that spans the region. euNetworks continues to invest in its network, building unique routes, adding multiple diverse paths and extending reach into key hyperscale data centre sites, data centre clusters and network aggregation points. These investments continue to fuel the company’s growth and are driven by the capacity requirements of euNetworks’ customers.

euNetworks adds new metro networks to serve the needs of customers and to increase its addressable market in Europe. In 2017 euNetworks built out a new high density fibre network in Manchester in the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, euNetworks complemented its long haul network connecting into Vienna, with the acquisition of Onstage Online GmbH, which brought a 70km duct based metro network connecting 16 data centres.

“We lit 25,200km of fibre to our long haul network between 2015 and the end of 2018,” said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “That investment extended our reach into the Nordics, completed our pan German network and extended our reach from Paris to Switzerland, Marseille, Madrid, and back up to Frankfurt. The addition of the Vienna metro network in March this year and now Madrid and Milan, complement those investments, delivering unique routes and multiple paths for our customers to reach the data centres they need to in these cities. We work closely with our customers, building unique, differentiated networks. We’re delighted to have metro presence in Milan and Madrid, with local teams on the ground. We look forward to working closely with the data centre operators in Milan and Madrid and of course our customers as their presence here grows.”

Madrid Metro

60 kilometres of new build duct and sewer based network

4 data centres connected day 1 with additional sites in development.

Network spanning the north of the city, close to the city centre and financial district to the South East to Silicon Alley.

Key long haul sites connected with dual laterals all pre-spliced

Dedicated pre spliced G.657 768F cable, enabling rapid service delivery and higher fibre count versus existing operators

Enabling delivery of focus products Dark Fibre and Wavelengths

Milan Metro

118 kilometres, with base ring spanning 30km (432 fibre cable) and overlapping ring segments connected by 864 fibre cable

8 data centres connected day 1

Unique north route from via Caldera to DATA4, with four diverse entries

Enabling delivery of focus products Dark Fibre and Wavelengths

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 51 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 400 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

