Danone announces that it has issued two tranches of bonds totaling €1.3bn, which are scheduled for settlement on September 8 and will be listed on Euronext Paris.



This issue consists of a tranche of two-year floating rate notes amounting to €800m (coupon of 3-month Euribor + 27bp) and a tranche of perpetual super-subordinated fixed-rate bonds with an adjustable rate of €500m (fixed adjustable coupon of 3.95% with a first call option set for September 8, 2032).



The proceeds from this issue will be used for Danone's general corporate purposes, including, for the perpetual super-subordinated tranche, the refinancing of existing fixed-rate super-subordinated notes totaling €500m, with a redemption option in September 2026.



The perpetual subordinated notes will be fully accounted for as equity in accordance with IFRS and treated as 50% equity by Moody's and Standard & Poor's in their credit analyses.



The issue was oversubscribed by a diverse investor base. In line with Danone's active liquidity management policy, it enables the company to strengthen its financial leeway, while extending the maturity of its debt.