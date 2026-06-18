Eurazeo Acquires Lauralu

Investment firm Eurazeo announced the acquisition, through its Infrastructure strategy, of a majority stake in French company Lauralu from Evolem. For the transaction, Eurazeo partnered with a consortium of investors rooted in the local ecosystem, including Origine Partners, Croissance Sud, Sofilaro and IRDI.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/18/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Founded in 1998 and led by Olivier Hohn, Lauralu has established itself as a key player in the design, manufacturing and rental of large-scale modular and temporary buildings. Its relocatable structures meet critical needs for industrial storage, logistics platforms and operational facilities. The company now manages a fleet of more than 400,000 m² deployed across Europe, notably in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and the Nordic countries.



From a financial standpoint, Eurazeo's interest in Lauralu is underpinned by the strong predictability of its cash flows. The vast majority of the company's operating performance is secured by multi-year rental contracts. Combined with a high renewal rate, these contracts give Lauralu a recurring-revenue profile typical of infrastructure assets.



Eurazeo plans to actively support Olivier Hohn's development plan (Lauralu's chief executive) through three strategic levers:



- strengthening the rental model to increase the share of recurring revenue,



- optimizing the operating organization to support scaling up



- and pursuing external growth, selectively evaluating targeted acquisitions in a European modular market that remains highly fragmented.