Investment firm Eurazeo announced the acquisition, through its Infrastructure strategy, of a majority stake in French company Lauralu from Evolem. For the transaction, Eurazeo partnered with a consortium of investors rooted in the local ecosystem, including Origine Partners, Croissance Sud, Sofilaro and IRDI.
Founded in 1998 and led by Olivier Hohn, Lauralu has established itself as a key player in the design, manufacturing and rental of large-scale modular and temporary buildings. Its relocatable structures meet critical needs for industrial storage, logistics platforms and operational facilities. The company now manages a fleet of more than 400,000 m² deployed across Europe, notably in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and the Nordic countries.
From a financial standpoint, Eurazeo's interest in Lauralu is underpinned by the strong predictability of its cash flows. The vast majority of the company's operating performance is secured by multi-year rental contracts. Combined with a high renewal rate, these contracts give Lauralu a recurring-revenue profile typical of infrastructure assets.
Eurazeo plans to actively support Olivier Hohn's development plan (Lauralu's chief executive) through three strategic levers:
- strengthening the rental model to increase the share of recurring revenue,
- optimizing the operating organization to support scaling up
- and pursuing external growth, selectively evaluating targeted acquisitions in a European modular market that remains highly fragmented.
Eurazeo SE is a leading European investment group with diversified assets under management of EUR 39 billion, including EUR 30 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The group supports over 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its more than 450 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 14 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. Eurazeo's institutional and family shareholding and its solid financial structure ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo SE has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, and São Paulo.
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