Eurazeo has announced that it will acquire, through its Eurazeo Transition Infrastructure Fund (ETIF), a majority stake in Water Direct, a UK-based provider of alternative water supply solutions.

Headquartered in Colchester, Water Direct offers solutions that "set new standards for maintaining uninterrupted access to clean water, whether during planned maintenance works or unforeseen incidents."

The company's services include the transportation of drinking water by tanker, logistics and supply of bulk and bottled water, rental of mobile infrastructure, as well as the WaterTight solution for commercial clients.

With this eighth investment by its Infrastructure team, Eurazeo will contribute to Water Direct's next phase of development, notably by accelerating the expansion of its fleet and logistics network, while also enhancing its digital capabilities.