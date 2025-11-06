Eurazeo reported assets under management (AuM) of €37.4bn at end-September, up 5% over 12 months, including AUM on behalf of third parties of €28bn (+11%) and AUM from the balance sheet of €9.4bn (-9%).



During the first nine months of 2025, the company claims to have continued to gain market share, with client inflows reaching €3.2bn, up 4% y-o-y in a global market that fell by over 10%.



Eurazeo adds that it is continuing to dynamically execute its asset rotation plan, with total realizations of €2.2bn over nine months, including the disposals announced in Q3 and completed in October (CPK and UPD).



"This ability to rotate assets has become a key competitive factor for our clients and also enables the group to continue its dynamic policy of returns to shareholders," commented co-CEOs Christophe Bavière and William Kadouch-Chassaing.