Eurazeo exits Fermax's capital

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/16/2025 at 04:24 am EST

MCH Private Equity and Eurazeo, as part of its Elevate strategy, announce that they have reached an agreement with Ardian to sell their majority stake in Fermax, a company they have supported since March 2023.



The transaction, which remains subject to obtaining the applicable regulatory approvals, would generate a cash-on-cash (CoC) multiple of 2.6 times and an internal rate of return (IRR) of close to 40% for MCH Private Equity and Eurazeo.



Based in Valencia, Fermax designs, manufactures, and distributes access control systems and connected solutions for residential and commercial buildings in Spain and 85 countries around the world.



"Fermax is closing this three-year cycle by exceeding forecasts and strategic objectives, recording significant growth in both revenue and EBITDA," Eurazeo points out.