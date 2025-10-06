Eurazeo reports that cybertech company Filigran has completed a Series C funding round worth $58m, led by Eurazeo with support from Deutsche Telekom and existing investors Accel and Insight Partners.



One year after the previous round, which raised $35m, this new fundraising demonstrates the very strong demand from customers for Filigran's solutions around the world, the investment company points out.



This funding aims to support and accelerate Filigran's growth and expansion into new regions such as the Pacific and the Middle East, with plans to establish a presence in Japan and Saudi Arabia.



This new round of funding also supports the development of OpenGRC, a third module of the Filigran platform, which will complement the eXtended Threat Management suite and enable organizations to prioritize their cyber risks.