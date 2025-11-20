Eurazeo has announced the opening of its new office in Stockholm, Sweden. Led by Katrin Boström, Managing Director for the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom, this office will serve as a strategic hub for the group's investor relations teams.

"Eurazeo's longstanding presence in the Nordic countries, marked by over EUR1 billion invested in 36 companies since 2005, demonstrates the group's deep understanding of the market," the company stated.

Beyond its role in investor relations, the Stockholm office will also strengthen operational support for companies backed by Eurazeo, providing them with a local base to accelerate their growth throughout the Nordic region.