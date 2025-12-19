Eurazeo Sells Assets from Its Elevate Strategy

Eurazeo has announced an agreement for the sale to a third-party investor, at no discount, of approximately 260 million euros in assets previously held on its balance sheet within the Elevate strategy. The company will continue to manage these assets within a dedicated vehicle.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 02:19 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction, representing around 50% of the investment group's stake in the PME III and PME IV funds, will reduce the balance sheet share to about 20% for each of these vintages.



Eurazeo specifies that it will immediately receive half of the proceeds from this sale, with the remainder subject to a value-sharing mechanism upon the realization of the underlying assets.



This deal is part of the active balance sheet rotation strategy outlined in the 2024-27 strategic plan. To date, announced and completed disposals total approximately EUR1.4 billion, representing about 17% of the portfolio value at the end of 2024.