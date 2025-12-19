This transaction, representing around 50% of the investment group's stake in the PME III and PME IV funds, will reduce the balance sheet share to about 20% for each of these vintages.

Eurazeo specifies that it will immediately receive half of the proceeds from this sale, with the remainder subject to a value-sharing mechanism upon the realization of the underlying assets.

This deal is part of the active balance sheet rotation strategy outlined in the 2024-27 strategic plan. To date, announced and completed disposals total approximately EUR1.4 billion, representing about 17% of the portfolio value at the end of 2024.