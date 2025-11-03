Eurazeo announces that it has sold the CPK Group to Ferrara, a European holding company and global confectionery specialist. This transaction, announced in July 2025, marks the merger of two major players in the sector. The CPK Group's portfolio includes iconic brands such as Carambar, Lutti, Krema, Poulain, Vichy, and Terry's.



The 850 employees and four production sites in France will join Ferrara, which will continue to operate CPK as a standalone entity under the leadership of Marc Auclair, CEO. Ferrara, which has a presence in the US and Brazil, is thus strengthening its presence in Europe.



The transaction generates approximately €240m in gross proceeds for Eurazeo, which reaffirms its strategy of supporting ambitious transformations and creating sustainable value for its investors and shareholders.