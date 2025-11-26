Eurazeo strengthens its European offering with two Evergreen funds

Eurazeo announces the launch of two new Evergreen funds, Eurazeo Prime Income Credit (EPIC) and Eurazeo Prime Strategic Opportunities (EPSO), designed to strengthen its offering for retail investors in Europe.



These funds, specializing in private debt and secondary private equity respectively, will be widely distributed in several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.



With initial capital of more than €100 million each, they aim to replicate the success of the EPVE 3 fund, the leader in France. This initiative is part of Eurazeo's 2024-2027 strategic plan, which aims to democratize access to private equity and consolidate its position in the European private asset market.



Reacting to this announcement, AlphaValue said it was "skeptical" about the ability of these funds to offer investors a higher risk-adjusted return, given the increased competition in the private equity and private credit markets.



However, the broker said it anticipates "a slight positive reaction in the stock tomorrow morning" and reiterated its positive recommendation on the stock, "as the widespread adoption of private assets by individuals is only just beginning in Europe," it said.